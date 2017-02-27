Tomi Lahren Hit A New Low With Her Comments About Oscar-Winning Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film this past Sunday. To accept the award for his film, The Salesmen, Farhadi had an Iranian-American astronaut, Anousheh Ansari, give his speech while he boycotted the awards show. In the speech, Ansari reads, “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US.” You can see the full video below:

Statement read on behalf of foreign language film winner Asghar Farhadi denounces "inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US" pic.twitter.com/GxulPE7E5L — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2017

Of course, conservative host and political commentator for TheBlaze, Tomi Lahren, didn’t miss an opportunity to show her ignorance and outright racism by saying, “Feel free to stay in Iran. I hear it’s nice there. Good terror training grounds.”

Feel free to stay in Iran. I hear it's nice there. Good terror training grounds. #Oscars — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

She continues with more ignorance below:

Foreign film translation: Iranian filmmakers don't like new POTUS because they're used to former POTUS kissing their behinds. #Oscars — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

Oscar red carpet: "what are you wearing?" White guilt and liberal privilege. #Oscars — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

Some members of Twitter were sure to drag Lahren’s outrageous statements and apologize for her behavior.

Let me just say, I promise not all white people are terrorists despite Tomi's behavior and the history of our race. — CRIG (@gregourt) February 27, 2017

If you have thoughts for one of the many racists things Lahren has said, be sure to let her know how you feel on Twitter.

Meanwhile, congrats to Asghar Farhadi for his win!

