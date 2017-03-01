Home > News

Birthday Catastrophe! Floyd Mayweather Was Robbed

Read the huge extent of the boxer's loss.

Posted 7 hours ago.

A damper was put on Floyd Mayweather’s 40th birthday when he returned home this week.

According to TMZ, the boxer’s Las Vegas home was broken into while he was in L.A. enjoying his 40th birthday bash. While he was partying with stars like Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber, someone was getting away with $150k worth of items.

Floyd has been instructed to take inventory of his things by law enforcement — even more property could come up missing within the next week. So far, authorities told TMZ that somehow the burglar snuck into Mayweather’s gated community and forced a door open in the back office of his home. Such items taken include several purses and at least one expensive watch, according to other sources.

Such a bad way to to end his big 4-0 festivities. Luckily, no one was reportedly hurt and authorities are continuing to investigate the unfortunate crime.

