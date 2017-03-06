Home > News

Watch: Lira Galore Is Coming For The People Who Leaked Her Sex Tape

Here is her explanation.

Posted 3 hours ago.

ross094

All Def Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Lira Galore is taking matters into her own hands after her leaked sex tape with an ex-boyfriend (not Rick Ross) caused an uproar on social media. The model proclaims the sex tape was posted without her consent and now she is pressing charges.

Galore filed a police report and hired a lawyer to reprimand the people responsible for releasing the old footage. Watch her explain in the video below, where she also defends her Twitter response to the outrage over her oral encounters.

Galore will not have folks slut shame her! Good for her. Hopefully, she’ll find the justice she needs in court.

