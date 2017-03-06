Home > Entertainment

Would You Pay $1.5 Million For This Item Linked To Biggie’s Death?

This is a piece of history.

Posted 1 hour ago.

ross094

notorious b.i.g.

You can own a piece of hip-hop history for the price of $1.5 million. The 1997 GMC Suburban that acclaimed rapper Notorious B.I.G was shot in is up for sale.

Up until now, the vehicle was owned by an L.A. resident who bought it back in 1997 from a broker. It wasn’t until 2005, when the owner received a call from LAPD detectives, that they learned it was apart of a historic rapper’s murder. According to TMZ, the detectives were working on the wrongful death trial when they called.

What are the specs for the vehicle you might ask? It currently has 114,000 miles and one trace of evidence from the 1997 shooting – a bullet hole in the front passenger seat belt. The owner says the door where the original bullets entered was replaced before they bought the SUV.

The sale of the Suburban follows the sale of the BMW 2Pac was killed in. It too is on sell for $1.5 million. Both cars can be purchased at MomentsInTime.com.

What do you think? Are you ready to give up your paycheck for such historic, yet eerie items?

