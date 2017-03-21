Bobbi Kristina’s Estate Trustee Calls It Quits Thanks To Cissy And Pat Houston

The trustee presiding over the late Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s estate reached her boiling point recently when she decided to quit her position. Her decision comes after over a year of disputes with Cissy and Pat Houston concerning everything from Bobby Brown, to Nick Gordon, to money.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Bedelia Hargrove was appointed the administrator of Bobbi Kristina’s estate, with Bobbi Kristina’s aunt Pat and grandmother Cissy Houston being guardians of her trust. The trust contained the inheritance left by Bobbi Kristina’s mom, Whitney Houston.

Hargrove sued Bobbi Kristina’s relatives for refusing to pay bills reaching $86,000 and insisted they be removed as trustees of the estate. The Houston’s responded with accusations claiming Hargrove refused to let them review the bills. They accused her of wasting money by pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit with Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon. They believed such an action is useless considering the financial insecurity of Gordon.

Hargrove continued to shame the Houston family name when she argued Cissy and Pat were unable to perform their duties due to their hostility towards Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina’s father.

Hargrove officially resigned as trustee of Bobbi Kristina’s estate in early March. Her temporary successor will be Ann J. Herrera according to documents.

It appears the drama continues with the Houston clan. Hopefully, the new temporary trustee can bring mediation in the midst of their tragic loss.

Also On Global Grind: