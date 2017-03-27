Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Shot In Houston Apartment

ANTM Season 4Contestant Brandy N. RUSHER…… Was shot today… My prayers are with her to pull through and her family @tyrabanks pic.twitter.com/NQYgOgPblP — Ballikissangel (@Niknatyadig) March 27, 2017

Brandy Rusher from season four of America’s Next Top Model has been one of several people shot at an apartment complex in Houston on Sunday. TMZ reports the former finalist of the modeling reality show is currently in critical condition.

Sources say the gunmen drove up to the apartment complex and then opened fire using a high-powered rifle. Law enforcement officials believe that the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with a resident at the Haverstock Hill apartments around 6:30pm.

In addition to Rusher, another woman and two men were injured. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died later at the hospital. Three of the victims are reportedly from the same family.

Police are still searching for the suspects.