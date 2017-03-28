Bill O’Reilly, You Gon’ Hurt Your Old, Tired Ass Coming For Maxine Waters

Charise Frazier

Don’t ever come for Rep. Maxine Waters, Bill.

Not in the daytime, nighttime, or in friendly conversation.

Don’t especially come for her during a nightly news broadcast, where you, as one of the most pompous, fear-mongering White men in the news industry, get to tout your privilege by commenting on something you don’t understand — a Black woman’s hair.

During Monday’s broadcast of his Fox News show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” he said he couldn’t hear past Waters’ repeated condemnation of President Trump because he was distracted by her hair.

“I didn’t hear a word [Waters] said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig,” he said.

Under the many layers of repugnancy is someone who knows they’re in no shape to battle with Mama Waters, who would easily finish him with no effort in a debate–straight with no chaser.

And as the media continues to diminish her many truth-bearing moments on the prime-time news circuit as sassy and neck-rolling worthy, Bill needs to remember who he’s speaking to.

And because Black women are currently “trending” under the White gaze, maybe this will catch Bill’s attention.

You’re speaking about a woman who has over 35 years of experience in public service.

You’re speaking about a politician who is enterprising and bold–who like many Black women before her, are prepared to repeatedly carry the weight of the nation on their backs, with limited appreciation.

A woman who is the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Financial Services, a member of the Steering & Policy Committee, who currently also serves on the Steering & Policy Committee and the Congressional Black Caucus, who continues calling out the current administration for their flagrant persistence in subverting the truth.

Rep. Waters has advocated for the poor, both domestically and abroad, fought for women’s rights and has helped bring attention to global health crisis’ like HIV/AIDS.

Most importantly, you are speaking to a woman who knows first-hand the trials and tribulations of White oppression–growing up under the laws of Jim Crow in St. Louis Missouri. The kind of struggle where men like yourself would implode if put under that amount of suppression. Whereas your formative years were no doubt spent reveling in the boundless possibilities of your mediocrity, her formative years were shaped being constantly reminded that she was and would always be less than. And look at her now.

How dare you try to even fix your mouth to come for her.

You used a tired tactic in an attempt to devalue her femininity and intellect by deeming her invisible because of her features–likening her to a deceased Black man, who also happens to be the “Godfather of Soul” (don’t you dare speak ill of him either).

The complete and utter indignant response you tried to lay on Rep. Waters fell flat.

Bill, you are talking about a grown woman who’s just too much for you.

