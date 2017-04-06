Nivea Officially Pulls ‘White Is Purity’ Ad After Backlash

As if Kendall Jenner‘s Pepsi debacle wasn’t draining enough for the Internet, Nivea also caught the wrath of social media for their last campaign.
The beauty brand is now officially pulling the plug on their recent “White Is Purity” ad after it triggered major backlash on social media for being racist and insensitive. The original ad appeared on Nivea’s Middle East Facebook page and featured a woman with dark hair in a white robe with the slogan, “White Is Purity,” to promote the brand’s new “Invisible for Black & White” spray deodorant.
The caption of the callous post read, “Keep it clean, keep bright. Don’t let anything ruin it, #Invisible.” The company has since remove the ad and released a statement saying, “We are deeply sorry to anyone who may take offense to this specific post. Diversity and equal opportunity are crucial values of Nivea.”
The new ad for the deodorant spray is a little less daunting, but people are still pissed about the mishap:
Stay woke, brands.
The 411 On Sanford Florida, The Police & Their Racist Past (LIST)
The 411 On Sanford Florida, The Police & Their Racist Past (LIST)
1. 1. Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in the town of Sanford, FL and the community is asking why. The police and the town's racist past has been an issue for years.1 of 5
2. 2. This isn't the first time the town of Sanford has had to deal with racism.2 of 5
3. 3. Former Sanford police Chief Brian Tooley had to resign after his Lieutenant's son, Justin Collison, 21, attacked a homeless black man.3 of 5
4. 4. In 2005, two white security guards killed Travares McGill, one of them the son of a Sanford Police officer.4 of 5
5. 5. Current police Chief Bill Lee said that he believed arresting Zimmerman would have been a violation of his civil rights. What about Trayvon's civil rights?5 of 5