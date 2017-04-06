Home > News

Nivea Officially Pulls ‘White Is Purity’ Ad After Backlash

The people have spoken.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

White & Black Girls

Source: Gandee Vasan / Getty

As if Kendall Jenner‘s Pepsi debacle wasn’t draining enough for the Internet, Nivea also caught the wrath of social media for their last campaign.

The beauty brand is now officially pulling the plug on their recent “White Is Purity” ad after it triggered major backlash on social media for being racist and insensitive. The original ad appeared on Nivea’s Middle East Facebook page and featured a woman with dark hair in a white robe with the slogan, “White Is Purity,” to promote the brand’s new “Invisible for Black & White” spray deodorant.

The caption of the callous post read, “Keep it clean, keep bright. Don’t let anything ruin it, #Invisible.” The company has since remove the ad and released a statement saying, “We are deeply sorry to anyone who may take offense to this specific post. Diversity and equal opportunity are crucial values of Nivea.”

The new ad for the deodorant spray is a little less daunting, but people are still pissed about the mishap:

Stay woke, brands.

