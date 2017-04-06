Nivea Officially Pulls ‘White Is Purity’ Ad After Backlash

As if Kendall Jenner‘s Pepsi debacle wasn’t draining enough for the Internet, Nivea also caught the wrath of social media for their last campaign.

The beauty brand is now officially pulling the plug on their recent “White Is Purity” ad after it triggered major backlash on social media for being racist and insensitive. The original ad appeared on Nivea’s Middle East Facebook page and featured a woman with dark hair in a white robe with the slogan, “White Is Purity,” to promote the brand’s new “Invisible for Black & White” spray deodorant.

The caption of the callous post read, “Keep it clean, keep bright. Don’t let anything ruin it, #Invisible.” The company has since remove the ad and released a statement saying, “We are deeply sorry to anyone who may take offense to this specific post. Diversity and equal opportunity are crucial values of Nivea.”

@HayleyZorEl The NIVEA Middle East post was not meant to be offensive. We apologize. It’s been removed. NIVEA values diversity and tolerance. — NIVEA USA (@NIVEAUSA) April 3, 2017

The new ad for the deodorant spray is a little less daunting, but people are still pissed about the mishap:

Between Nivea's "white is purity" ad and Pepsi's "Black soda matters" ad I think it's time to open my "Ask A Black person" consulting firm. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 5, 2017

Nivea: white is purity

Pepsi: victim of police brutality? Have a Pepsi!

FBI: we honor the life and work of MLK

Sony: white is coming pic.twitter.com/zN9gDvUHRW — BIRTHDAY! (@CyanideZone) April 5, 2017

Nivea FB post yest (they took it dwn) and the Pepsi ad 2day. These glaring missteps are directly related to lack of internal inclusiveness pic.twitter.com/jyB17i9tM8 — Sakita Holley (@MissSuccess) April 4, 2017

Stay woke, brands.