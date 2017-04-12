Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

So Sad: Charlie Murphy Dies At 57

He had a long fight with leukemia.

ross094

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy has reached the end of a fight with leukemia, reports TMZ. The elder brother of Eddie Murphy died Wednesday morning in an New York City hospital. Charlie had been undergoing chemotherapy to fight his illness and now he’s passed at age 57.

Charlie was know for his hilarious skits alongside Dave Chappelle on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show. One legendary skit had the actor recalling a night partying with Prince. Charlie also penned some of Eddie Murphy’s movies and co-starred in productions such as Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Charlie Murphy also performed alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley for a recent tour. Sadly, in 2009, Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor, passed away of cervical cancer.

Our condolences to his family and friends.

Charlie Murphy

