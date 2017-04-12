So Sad: Charlie Murphy Dies At 57

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy has reached the end of a fight with leukemia, reports TMZ. The elder brother of Eddie Murphy died Wednesday morning in an New York City hospital. Charlie had been undergoing chemotherapy to fight his illness and now he’s passed at age 57.
Charlie was know for his hilarious skits alongside Dave Chappelle on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show. One legendary skit had the actor recalling a night partying with Prince. Charlie also penned some of Eddie Murphy’s movies and co-starred in productions such as Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Charlie Murphy also performed alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley for a recent tour. Sadly, in 2009, Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor, passed away of cervical cancer.
Our condolences to his family and friends.
Also On Global Grind:
Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
1 of 23
2. Beyonce and Blue Ivy...like mother, like daughter
Source:Instagram
2 of 23
3. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
3 of 23
4. Bey and Blue snuggle
Source:Instagram
4 of 23
5. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
5 of 23
6. Blue Ivy in pigtails
Source:Instagram
6 of 23
7. Blue Just Chillin'
Source:Instagram
7 of 23
8. Rihanna chats with Blue Ivy at the Grammys.
Source:Getty
8 of 23
9. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
9 of 23
10. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
10 of 23
11. Blue Ivy Playtime
Source:Instagram
11 of 23
12. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
12 of 23
13. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
13 of 23
14. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
14 of 23
15. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 23
16. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
16 of 23
17. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
17 of 23
18. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
18 of 23
19. Going up!
Source:Instagram
19 of 23
20. When your mom is Beyonce.
Source:Instagram
20 of 23
21. Bey & Jay PDA
Source:Instagram
21 of 23
22. Blue and Bey sending smooches
Source:Instagram
22 of 23
23. A family affair
Source:Instagram
23 of 23