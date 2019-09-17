‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival & ‘Set It Off’ Remake Announced — Fans Wants To Know WHY?

Reboots, remakes, and sampling are all the rage these days — it’s literally as if we’re redoing the ’90s and early ’00s. Most recently, news about a Saved By The Bell revival and, separately, a Set It Off remake hit the ‘net.

“The Bayside gang are reuniting,” The Hollywood Reporter states. “NBCUniversal’s newly named streaming service, Peacock, is teaming with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley for a new Saved by the Bell series. Sources say the streamer is in talks with other cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, to potentially return.”

The series will follow “what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar’s role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality. Lopez and Berkley will return to play their beloved characters A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in what sources say are new roles as parents.”

In similar news, Issa Rae is reportedly working on a “reimagining” of Set It Off. “Rae will produce the new project with an eye to star. Producing with her will be Montrel McKay, Rae’s partner at Issa Rae Productions,” THR states. “Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the script.”

The problem is no one seems to be checking for these remakes…

Meh. Set It Off is still a great movie and I don’t think it needs to be redone. I’d rather see new, original black films. — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) September 17, 2019

“I’d rather see new, original Black films,” cookbook author Angela Davis wrote online after hearing about the Set It Off news. A lot of other fans of the classic film mirrored her sentiments.

New Set It Off gonna have Issa doing daydreaming scenes of robbing a bank while awkwardly rapping Gimme The Loot by Biggie and buddy I want no parts — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) September 17, 2019

"Set it off" was perfect. Some things need to be left as is… The remakes are getting ridiculous. — Kim-KillmongerIsMySpiritWarrior🇺🇸 (@kimd777) September 17, 2019

Not only are some folks not really here for a Saved By The Bell redo, they’re also not here for Mario Lopez after his statements about supporting transgender kids.

Today in NO ONE IS EVER ACTUALLY CANCELLED – I present Mario Lopez… announced as one of the stars & producers of the new Saved By The Bell reboot… the plot of which sounds racist AF. https://t.co/NGPhMspgTV — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) September 17, 2019

Nobody

Absolutely nobody

Still crickets

NBC: (Hits blunt) Let’s bring back Saved by the Bell and make Zach Morris the governor of California. — Nathan Randall (@na73rs) September 17, 2019

Saved by the bell reboot will likely be a dumpster fire like Fuller House was but I won’t lie, NBC’s streaming service having every episode of SNL is enticing. To bad the morons didn’t get the rights for Seinfeld too or else that’d be a home run — Jeff MacDonald (@jmacyourlife) September 17, 2019

Wtf we need a saved by the bell reboot for?! — $$. (@jvst4kicks) September 17, 2019

