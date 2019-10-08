How??? Someone Called Daniel Kaluuya ‘Ugly’ & Twitter Debate Ensued

So there’s actually people in this world that think Daniel Kaluuya is ugly.

One Twitter user, who goes by The Champagne Goddess, made time to express their feelings after the hysteria of Kaluuya being photographed with Megan Thee Stallion.

In a tweet with the picture, The Champagne Goddess wrote:

“That ni**a is ugly & I wish y’all would stop saying they should get together. Not because he is ugly but because 1) she just got out of one relationship allegedly 2) y’all gon say this about every ni**a she take a pic with from now on.”

That nigga is ugly & I wish y’all would stop saying they should get together. Not because he is ugly but because 1) she just got out of one relationship allegedly 2) y’all gon say this about every nigga she take a pic with from now on. https://t.co/vT3o6KWCUj — THE CHAMPAGNE GODDESS 💖 (@CHAMPAGNESAlNT) October 7, 2019

Ugly is a STRONG word.

Chipped toenails are ugly. Molded bread is ugly.

Daniel Kaluuya is not an ugly individual.

In fact, many would argue that he’s the dark skin king you would happily leave cottage life for.

Various Twitter users swiftly agreed with one commenter writing, “He’s every bit of fine!”

Another commenter wrote, “Daniel Kaluuya ugly? That’s a stretch tho lol.”

After The Champagne Goddess received swift backlash, they tried to explain further by writing:

“Had this man not became a successful actor, y’all would not be going as hard for him as y’all do. Cut those lies. Y’all would walk right past him in the streets too.”

With this comment, people also promptly disagreed.

One commenter wrote, “I would have swiped right so hard on this man. You projecting sis.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I’m sorry but this is a gorgeous man, period. And that smile??!?”

Evidence of said smile…

People were already completely and totally over the idea that Daniel Kaluuya is “ugly.”

respectfully,, please delete this lmao — niyami sun ❉ (@niyamimitchell) October 8, 2019

But everyone’s entitled to their opinion I guess.

Also On Global Grind: