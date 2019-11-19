You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black Music History

Artists are often criticized for being outspoken about their disappointment when it comes to losing awards, or not being acknowledged for all the hard work they put it. But let’s be honest, even folks with regular 9 to 5 jobs deserve to be respected and to feel appreciated for their work.

After Sunday night’s Soul Train Awards, Ari Lennox took to Twitter to express how she was unhappy and felt let down that her debut project “Shea Butter Baby” didn’t take home the award for Best Soul Album. Instead, it went to Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You”.

It’s not just an award. It wasn’t any award show. It was the soul train awards. As you can see I’m big fan of soul music and huge fan of soul trains history. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

My intent was to never shade other nominees. I’m hurt and I don’t expect soulless haters to understand that — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

It’s not just the awards. SBB was slept on in so many ways. Im too emotional to pretend like I can play this game. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019

While some accused Ari of just being selfish and spoiled, real Lennox lovers totally understood her plight. Like Lalah Hathaway who tweeted:

This is a marathon… love you lil sis!❤️ — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) November 19, 2019

We love Ari Lennox over here, and won’t tolerate any Ari slander. In effort to let Ms. Shea Butter Baby know that she is not alone in her frustration, hit the flip for some of the biggest Award snubs in Black Music history. You will be surprised.

