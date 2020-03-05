Sistas Before Mistas: Did You Know These Famous Model Besties Dated Drake ATSDT?

It’s no secret that Drake has been around the block.During his one decade in the music game, Drizzy has had a strong roster of lovely lady friends ranging from upcoming strippers to award winning actresses. When it comes to dating, never discriminates when it comes to race, age or vocation. In fact, the 6 God so impartial to the women that he dates sometimes that he wounds up dating two friends at the same time.

That was the case back in the early 2010s when Drake was a rising rap star dating two of the most popular models at the time: Melyssa Ford and Toccara Jones.

That’s right. No one knew that Drizzy had a thing with either woman until the ladies spoke out about it earlier this week on the latest episode of Ford and Blue Telusma’s podcast “I’m Here For The Food“. The episode, entitled “Chicks Before D*cks, featured the former video model and ANTM alum as they dished on the awkward situation and how they ultimately got through it.

Melyssa: She’s telling me that we’re dating the same guy, and you know what I say to her? ‘Knock yourself out’. I didn’t have to have a conversation with him—I mean I did, eventually—not eventually, probably like the next day or something like that because he called me. But I just want to finish it off with saying this: there was no way I was losing my friend to this guy, no matter who the f*ck he was. I was not losing my girlfriend.”

As Blue continues to question who this mystery guy is, both model glance at each other before answering, “Drake.”

This just makes you wonder how many more famous and non-famous BFF’s has Drake got in between — no pun intended. At least the ladies didn’t allow Mr. Nice For What to ruin their friendship. Let’s take a minute to honor this special moment in Women’s History Month. Hit the flip for the full episode.

