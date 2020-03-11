In These Skreets: ATL’s  Finest Stepped Out In Their Best Drip For The Premiere Of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’

Finally! Waka Flocka Flame and wife Tammy Rivera have their very own show on WE tv. The famous Atlanta couple showcased their love on everything from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition— but now Waka and Tammy get to tell their love story their way, in their own words with ‘What The Flocka’.

WE tv: They have each survived childhoods shook by murder, violence and drugs… only to find each other, fall in love, and begin building a successful life together. Eight months after renewing their vows in their dream wedding, the fire has started to flame out and Waka and Tammy are divided more than ever. From home renovations, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws..navigating marriage has become their biggest hurdle yet. Waka and Tammy have swapped roles and the power struggle is real! Tension ignites when Waka’s mother, hip hop manager Debra Antney, presses Tammy for not spending enough time with the family and not giving her a grandchild yet. As Tammy tries to manage the pressure, Waka spirals into a dark place.

In the series, we get to see Tammy pursue her dream to be a singer as Waka puts his career on hold to support hers. Now that’s love.

Everybody and their mama stepped out on Tuesday night to catch a sneak peak of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ and enjoyed a night of kekeing and rubbing elbows with ATL’s finest.

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss stepped out the premiere.

Love & Hip Hop star Karlie Redd hit the carpet too.

Will you be watching? Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka Premieres THURSDAY, MARCH 12 AT 10PM ET/PT and on WE tv. Hit the flip for more pics from the premiere.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Global Grind: