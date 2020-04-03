Tune In: Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Video Has All Of Social Media Talking

Drake dropped a new music video for his song “Toosie Slide” and as with anything the entertainer does, it’s got the people talking.

Fresh off news that he’ll serve as executive producer on a new series called ’48 Laws Of Power’ based off Robert Green’s best-selling book, the rapper-actor hit Instagram to announce his new song and visual, which hit all platforms last night at midnight.

In the clip, Drake dances in his mansion and on an empty street, pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant, and more.

“Gotta dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t/ I’ma show you how to get it,” Drake raps before instructing listeners with… “It go right foot up, left foot slide/ Left foot up, right foot slide/ Basically I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide.”

Tune in up top. Plus, commentary from social media below.

Of course, folks have all the jokes since we’ve seen Drake’s dance moves plenty of times before…

Drake showed off his mansion and welp, he wins.

#ToosieSlide I see no one coming near Drake anytime soon. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jErXR1uaiM — I am SK (@BentalebSk) April 3, 2020

Did you peep the jerseys?

Drake could run away from home and still be home#ToosieSlide pic.twitter.com/KkCKtUhER2 — Harry Do ❁ (@iHarryDo) April 3, 2020

Y’all ready?

The tiktok gurls are about to complicate TF out of the #ToosieSlide lol get ready for the advanced choreo — RAVEN ELYSE (@RavenElyseTV) April 3, 2020

… Cause this is about to go off on TikTok for sure.

Well played Drake! Come up with a song and dance that everybody can TikTok too while quarantined!! #ToosieSlide pic.twitter.com/9mYJ6DuhUx — Greg Lee (@gleezy121) April 3, 2020

Crying…

Fire!

The halo above the jersey with Kobe Bryant's number in Drake's #ToosieSlide 🙏🏿🕊️ pic.twitter.com/c4ZvI14J1K — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) April 3, 2020

Check out the video and chime in to let us know what you think.

