RIP Chynna Rogers: 5 Things To Know About The Late Philly Rapper

2020 has been hard AF for so many people, for so many reasons. We’ve lost people we look up to, people love, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve lost our sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, another dope, young artists was taken from us way too soon. On Wednesday, it was reported that rapper and model Chynna Rogers had passed away at the tender age of 25. Her manager John Miller told Stereogum, “I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away.”

Her family added, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel.”

Chynna’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but friends and fans of the young star flooded to social to share their condolences.

Just lost another friend to drugs. I’m not going to be quiet about it. I’m tired of drug culture. Everything about it. Everything attached to it. I know there’s a bigger picture. But i don’t care right now. I’m so tired. And sad. — quibi brunson (@quintabrunson) April 9, 2020

Wednesday’s unfortunate news was the first time some people have heard of Chynna. In case, you’re not hip to the creative dopeness that is Chynna, check below for five things to know about the Philly rapper. Rest In Peace baby girl.

1. Rogers first rose to fame as a model in Philadelphia, signing with Ford Models at age 14.

2. A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams encouraged her to pursue a music career in New York City.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

3. Her viral hits include 2013′s “Selfie,” 2014′s “Glen Coco” and 2017′s “seasonal depression.”

4. In 2017, Chynna’s mother, Wendy Payne, died at 51

5. Chynna often spoke openly about drug addiction and rehab, and said her mother’s death pushed her to stay sober.

