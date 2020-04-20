Press Play: Netflix Drops Star-Studded ‘Hollywood’ Trailer, Meghan Markle Hits Good Morning America

Netflix is back with yet another must-see limited series. Hollywood is provocative and full of glamour — and up-and-coming actors trying to change the entertainment industry for the better.

“A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost,” the official synopsis reads. “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

Hollywood stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello, and Maude Apatow. Check out the trailer up top to see just how star-studded this series is and tune into Netflix May 1 for the official launch.

Elsewhere, Meghan Markle made her first television appearance since separating from her royal family, alongside husband Prince Harry. According to Just Jared, the Duchess hit up Good Morning America back in July after finishing up Elephant for Disney+.

“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life,” Meghan commented, adding “I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety.”

Check her out in the clip just above and stream Elephant on Disney+ now.

