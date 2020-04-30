‘All Rise’ Breaks New Ground With Preview Of Episode Filmed Remotely [Video]

The CBS show All Rise is not letting the coronavirus stop its storytelling.

According to Shadow and Act, a special pandemic-themed episode of the show is set to air May 4. The whole episode was remotely filmed and edited using teleconferencing technology like Zoom, WebEx and FaceTime.

According to TV Line, the executive producer, Len Goldstein, explained that leaving the show with its April 13 episode “didn’t quite feel like the exact way to end the season” in the midst of the pandemic.

“Because our show deals with the justice system and all sorts of issues that our characters face with the justice system, this lent itself in a way to tell a story about a contemporary issue, and what was more contemporary than this?” he explained. “And because our characters are also a community of people that work together, in addition to just people who do their jobs, much like us and like anybody, we were guessing that they would be curious what was happening, and they wanted to check in with each other.”

The episode will follow Judge Lola Carmichael, played by Simone Missick, as she makes efforts to try a case remotely. Meanwhile, her colleagues and friends are trying to weather the new normal that the coronavirus has caused.

A preview of the episode was posted to Twitter, which you can check out below.

Also On Global Grind: