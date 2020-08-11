Living Legend Viola Davis Makes THIS Landmark Purchase As Peers & Friends Wish Her A Happy Birthday

Today is Viola Davis‘ 55th birthday and she’s marking the occasion in a huge way.

The iconic actress hit Instagram with a photo of her birth home and let her followers know that she now owns the space. In case you didn’t know, Viola was born on her grandmother’s farm, which was located on a plantation. “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it. ‘May you live long enough to know why you were born.’ -Cherokee Birth Blessing,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the pic.

Wishing her the happiest of days, several of the birthday girl’s peers and friends chime in.

“Yes it is so freeing to embrace the place where you grew up , knowing it helped to create the person you are today❤️❤️❤️” – Tina Knowles Lawson

“THANK GOD FOR THIS DAY!!!! Happy birthday beautiful Queen!!! 🙏🏾💋💋💋” – Taraji P. Henson

“happy birthday sweet friend! may your life continue to inspire and your light continue to shine ✨” – Halle Berry

“Happy birthday, Vee!” – Octavia Spencer

“We all celebrate you..Happy Bday Queen💜” – Lynn Whitfield

“You are a gift to us all . Happy Birthdáe !!!!” – Janelle Monáe

Viola has been an active voice in the fight for justice in the Black community, most recently promoting the above t-shirt made in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, and demanding justice for the slain paramedic. Her activism is just one of the millions of reasons we love her — she’s beautiful, extraordinarily talented, real, and one of the hardest workers the industry has ever seen. Join us in wishing nothing but blessings upon Queen Viola and if you missed her recently resurfaced speech on how race has affected her career over the years, check that out here.