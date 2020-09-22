A Miniseries About Rick James & His Brother, Leroi Johnson, Reportedly In The Works [Details]

There’s a miniseries on the lives of Rick James and his brother Leroi Johnson on its way, ShadowAndAct reports.

According to the site, Johnson is teaming up with filmmaker Addison Henderson to see the project, “Brother’s Keeper,” through. Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Growing up, the brothers could not have taken more different paths. Rick became a celebrated singer-songwriter, musician, and producer best known for hit songs Super Freak and Mary Jane. And LeRoi, a Georgetown Law graduate, pursued a legal career and worked his way up the political ladder in Washington, DC. No stranger to controversy and always ready to challenge the establishment, Rick rose to musical fame by doing things his own way. Behind the scenes, LeRoi was right there using his business and legal skills to support Rick and guide his career over the decades.”

“Johnson said he chose Henderson for the film because ‘he has the skills and qualities of the producer and director that are needed for this project. He has the talent, drive and ability to do a series of this importance,'” ShadowAndAct continues, with Johnson adding “There is no one out there, period, who knows my brother’s story like I do. People know pieces, but no one knows the full story.”

Henderson says that after spending the past year and a half “soaking up stories and turning them into a storyline for a film,” there was so much content it evolved into a seven-episode miniseries instead. “I feel like this partnership with LeRoi was destined to happen. Our family history and the years I have invested in perfecting my craft has led me to this moment. It’s an opportunity to fulfill a dream and bring these icons’ lives to the screen,” Henderson adds.

