The Real Is Back: Jeezy Gets His Own Talk Show, ‘Worth A Conversation’ — Details Inside

This is exciting.

According to reports, rap icon Young Jeezy is taking a page out of his lady’s book by getting into the talk show business. Billboard dropped the news on Jeezy’s birthday today, revealing the weekly show will premiere next month on FOX and feature a broad range of topics.

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different,” Jeezy told Billboard. “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front-porch conversations to real life situations, Worth a Conversation is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

ALSO: Salute! G-Herbo Introduces New Chicago Youth Center, Leads Peace Walk & Back-To-School Drive [Photos]

Worth a Conversation premieres Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Jeezy will reportedly converse with his guests about politics, the social climate, sports, and entertainment. Watch via the Fox Soul app and website, in addition to Apple TV, Fox Now, Roku, YouTube, and more.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know.

Also On Global Grind: