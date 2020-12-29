Master P & NBA All Star Baron Davis Are Looking To Make Reebok Black Owned

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Rap mogul, Master P is a reputable businessman who prides himself on ensuring Black people are at the forefront of all business not just music and entertainment. Both Master P and former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis are reportedly seeking to make a multi-billion dollar purchase as Forbes reported that the pair are looking to buy Reebok from Adidas. Master P and Davis are respectable figures in their respective fields and they are also masters of the business world.

There’s a $2.4 billion asking price on the table for Reebok’s enterprise and Master P and Davis are enthused to pay what it costs to make it Black owned.

Master P has been discussing ownership within the Black community for some time. After investing in Rap Snacks, he began taking on the food industry by storm with his own brand, Uncle P’s food products including pancake mix, syrup, grits, rice, beans and oatmeal. This also came soon after food brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s were under fire for the racist stereotypes in their packaging and names.

Davis told Forbes, “I think Reebok is being undervalued. I left Nike as a 22 year old kid representing myself and made the jump to Reebok, which took a chance on me as a creative and as an athlete. I want the people I know athletes, influencers, designers, celebs to sit at the table with me.” Master P added, “As we focus on turning Reebok into a lifestyle brand not just a basketball brand, our most important initiative will be to put money back into the community that built this company.” Master P has accomplished a great deal in his lifetime from leaving the streets, playing in the NBA himself and going onto becoming a rap mogul. The question becomes are people willing to let go of their favorite shoe brands like Nike once Reebok is secured by P and Davis. Fans react to the idea of this acquisition on Twitter. Master P sold crack, rapped and sold a 100 million records, played in the NBA, and now he and Baron Davis are about to buy Reebok. We need his biopic. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 29, 2020 Master P buys Reebok and I’m getting a full Reebok track suit with the matching shoes and hat — #DubNation (@TJ92_) December 28, 2020 Oh nah, the sneaker media/community better celebrate Master P and Baron Davis acquiring Reebok the same way we celebrated Jerry Lorenzo’s new led position at Adidas! pic.twitter.com/04UyYx8FRf — K.O. (ATATF‼️) (@kofromatatf) December 28, 2020 This reminds me of how Reebok missed out on partnering with Beyonce cause they didn't have diverse staffing for the collab. Master P could totally turn them around and get things really moving for them. https://t.co/r0CidVR5fj — Lo (@Peaceloveand_lo) December 28, 2020 Safe to say, fans are eager to see this new direction for the brand. Fusing sports and music’s most influential genre, Hip Hop in this major deal, Reebok could rebrand itself and compete on a grander scale like that of its competitors. There is no information on where the two are in their negotiations or acquisition of the company, but knowing Master P he will get exactly what he wants if he feels “it’s time to make it Black owned.”

