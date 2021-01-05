Lifetime Releases Heartbreaking Trailer For ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Lifetime has released the official trailer and key art for their documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All. Featuring intimate and emotional conversations with family and friends, the 2-hour film explores parallels between the lives of the famous mother and daughter, while revealing disturbing facts about Whitney Houston’s childhood.

“Both faced similar struggles—living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune—and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the earth in the same tragic way,” the official film synopsis shares. “In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.”

Specifically, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Have It All promises to share the untold story of the icon and her daughter through exclusive discussions with Perri “Pebbles” Reid, singer Cherrelle, Tina Brown, Brandi Boyd, and more. Watch the trailer below for more info and tune in Saturday, February 6 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

SEE MORE:

Shady Moments In Black History | Whitney Houston Defends Herself Against Wendy Williams

R.IP. | Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On What Would Have Been Her 24th Birthday