Saweetie’s Infamous Mcdonald’s “McGangBang” Creation Is Making Its Way To The Menu

Saweetie will be the newest face of McDonald’s next celebrity meal in upcoming brand partnership. The fast-food chain collaborated with Travis Scott in a successful campaign to create his own custom meal and merchandise. Saweetie, who has been notable for sharing her unusual meal pairings online, is gearing up for one of her best collaborations yet.

The Saweetie Meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. Customers are encouraged to mix and match their sauces and combo items the same way Saweetie does.

The Saweetie Meal is meant to offer fans the rapper’s go-to meal when ordering McDonald’s. Saweetie shared with Complex how the meal reflects her different moods.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie shared. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, Morgan Flatley, shared how eager the company is to be partnering with the superstar and how her marketing genius and expertise matches perfectly with the company’s own vision.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture,” she said. “And now she’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up.”​​​​​​​

McDonald’s began working with music’s biggest stars from Travis Scott to J. Balvin last fall. Hypebeasts far and wide ran to their local McDonald’s to snag their hands on The Travis Scott Meal, which consisted of a medium Sprite, a quarter pounder with bacon, and fries with barbecue sauce and was available back in September.

The moment we knew Saweetie was made to work with the fast-food chain. Watch the rapper indulge in a McDonald’s “Mukbang McGangbang” on her Instagram live last year.

The Saweetie Meal will be available in August.

