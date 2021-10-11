Tune In: ‘Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween’ Gets The Spooky Trailer Treatment

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

BFFs Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are coming together to provide you with some much-needed Halloween entertainment. In an upcoming competition special, titled Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, the duo will highlight talented bakers as the cooks “face-off in a delectable Halloween showdown.”

“In Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween teams of three bakers are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12’x12’ Halloween world that people can literally explore, taste and devour. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear,” Peacock revealed in a press release this afternoon, October 11. “Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders, cake monsters and sugar-coated trees flowering with treats.”

Along with Snoop and Martha, Buzzfeed’s ‘tasty food content creator’ Alvin Zhou will judge the competition. “The ghouls and freaks are on the prowl. I need sweets and tweets to stop my stomach growl,” Snoop hilariously rhymes in the trailer above, calling Martha his ‘Halloween Queen.’ “Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Are you up to it?” Martha asks contestants, later adding “It takes a lot to meet my expectations” to which Snoop jokingly responds “Boy, do I know!”

This special is the first of many collaborations to come between Peacock and Buzzfeed, the press release adds. Check out the trailer up top.

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is due on the streamer October 21. Will you be tuning in?

