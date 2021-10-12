Tune In: ‘Colin In Black And White’ Gets Its First Official Trailer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

More than one year after Netflix officially announced a new series starring athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, the first trailer for the upcoming show has been released. A limited series, Colin In Black & White is co-created by Ava Duvernay, and will be available October 29. The show will focus on Kaep’s formative high school years in six 30-minute episodes. Here’s the official synopsis:

“From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

“Since the day I was born, my passion, my love was being a quarterback. But what you start out as, is not necessarily what you become,” Kaep says in the trailer voiceover. Tune in, plus more info on the show’s cast & crew, below. As we previously reported, actor Jaden Michael will play the famed athlete.

Format: 6 x 30 minute episodes

Co-Creators: Ava DuVernay & Colin Kaepernick

Directors: Ava DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon

Executive Producers: Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Starrbury

Cast: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Colin Kaepernick

