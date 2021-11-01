Halloween 2021: And The Biggest Costume Fail Goes To…

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

While we look forward to Halloween every year, there’s always a few bad apples that sour the festivities.

Whether it’s white folks in blackface or some random, tacky mess thrown together, some Spooky SZN lovers just don’t know how to read the room — or respect other cultures. This year, we have to give Biggest Costume Fail to Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal, who went as Alec Baldwin in the Rust movie and a Native American. The costumes come right after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounded director Joel Souza.

On his Instagram account, Leventhal captioned their costumes (which were complete with prop guns): “Kelly celebrated her Native American heritage & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin #happyhalloween🎃.” See the photos here.

Many of their followers rightfully called them out, letting them know they thought the costumes were in poor taste.

“I am a conservative and usually support you and Kelly but this is poor taste… I’m sure you wouldn’t be dressing up like that if it were your daughter that had been shot.. Grow up and stop letting Kelly turn you into her puppet. 100% sure that costume was her idea,” one IG user wrote, another adding “I always defend you both, but hard to find dressing up as Alec funny when a young woman’s life was cut short and a young boy is now without his mum.”

“We as Women don’t wear the head dresses .. just saying . Or mini length skirts .. so it’s mockery .. … no shade,” another critic noted.

Some people are just not great people — but we’re not totally surprised, as these two have a history of race-baiting and bigotry. It’s sad, but we will continue to do our due diligence and call them out publicly.

