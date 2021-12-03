Rest In Peace, King: Memphis To Rename Street After Young Dolph [Details]

Young Dolph was tragically murdered last month during a quick run to one of his favorite Memphis cookie shops. The news hit fans hard, as Dolph was an inspiration to young people all over the nation, in addition to inspiring the dreamers and go-getters in his own city. Now, in an honor led by city councilman JB Smiley, Memphis has announced plans to rename a street after the rapper.

“The City of Memphis just announced plans to change a street name to something in his honor, and the unveiling is set for Dec. 15 at an intersection near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park,” TMZ reports , noting “

The effort is being led by city councilman

JB Smiley

and we’re told he wanted to wait until getting the green light from the family before honoring Dolph with the gesture.”

Dolph’s family seems to be all for the tribute, reportedly telling TMZ it will serve as a reminder of hard work and perseverance to the Castalia Heights community.

“He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community,” Dolph’s loved ones said in a statement, according to the site.

Young Dolph was scheduled to hit up his annual Turkey giveaway when he was gunned down. Like his family mentioned, he was all about taking care of the community as a whole, so this honor is certainly fitting. Rest In Peace, Dolph.

