‘Build It Today’ With Artist Brandon Sadler, Brought To You By GMC

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

In partnership with GMC, ‘Build it Today’ highlights unique Black creators who are inspired by their community and look to make an impact in it with their work.

Brandon Sadler, known by many of his followers as Rising Red Lotus (@risingredlotus) is a mixed media artist who creates murals, paintings, exhibition art, illustrations, production design and more. Inspired by cartoons, comics, skateboarding, history and his surroundings, much of his work reflects the influence of both American graffiti and Asian art forms.

His work caught the attention of Hannah Beachler, who hired him to paint the walls in Shuri’s lab as part of her Academy Award winning set design for ‘Black Panther.’ In addition to his work for commercial clients, Sadler is also busy experimenting with a comic book and three-dimensional forms, including pieces used in daily tea practice, such as tables, boxes, altars, and meditation benches.

See how Brandon builds his masterpieces with the help of GMC in the video below..

Also On Global Grind: