How To Be A Baddie: Google Reveals This Year’s Most-Searched Queries, Top TV Shows, & More

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

At the end of each year Google releases very interest statistics, revealing the most-searched queries and topics all over the world.

Today, the company’s 2021 Year In Search dropped with its most popular movies, television shows, celebrities, songs and more. As far as TV shows go, Netflix and Disney ran 2021 with Squid Game nabbing the no. 1 spot and Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai, Loki, and Sweet Tooth following right behind. Both companies also had the most popular movies, according to Google — Eternals, Black Widow, Dune, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Red Notice nabbed the top 5 spots.

Sadly, Google also reports on the deaths of public figures and icon DMX’s tragic passing apparently shocked the world the most.

Check out more interesting stats from Google’s 2021 Year In Search below and let us know if you’re surprised by any.

Top TV Shows (Globally)

1) Squid Game

2) Bridgerton

3) WandaVision

4) Cobra Kai

5) Loki

6) Sweet Tooth

7) Lupin

8) Ginny and Georgia

9) True Beauty

10) BBB21

Top Movies (Globally)

1) Eternals

2) Black Widow

3) Dune

4) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

5) Red Notice

6) Mortal Kombat

7) Cruella

8) Halloween Kills

9) Godzilla vs. Kong

10) Army of the Dead

Top Songs (Globally)

1) drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

2) MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

3) INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

4) Fancy Like, Walker Hayes

5) MAPA, SB19

6) good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

7) Butter, BTS

8) Jalebi Baby, Tesher

9) Wellerman, Nathan Evans

10) Good Days, SZA

Top Songs (United States)

1) drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

2) All Too Well, Taylor Swift

3) good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

4) Wants and Needs, Drake

5) Easy on Me, Adele

6) WAP, Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

7) Poker Face, Lady Gaga

8) Fancy Like, Walker Hayes

9) MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

10) deja vu, Olivia Rodrigo

Top Searches (United States)

1) NBA

2) DMX

3) Gabby Petito

4) Kyle Rittenhouse

5) Brian Laundrie

6) Mega Millions

7) AMC Stock

8) Stimulus Check

9) Georgia Senate Race

10) Squid Game

Top ‘How To Be’ Searches (United States)

1) How to be eligible for stimulus check

2) How to be more attractive

3) How to be happy alone

4) How to be a baddie

5) How to be a good boyfriend

6) How to be a good kisser

7) How to be a flight attendant

8) How to be happy with yourself

9) How to be mindful

10) How to be romantic

Top ‘Or’ Searches (United States)

1) Effect or affect

2) Barbie, Bratz or Fairy

3) Allergies or COVID

4) Bones or no bones

5) Bougie or boujee

6) Pfizer or Moderna

7) Sinus infection or COVID

8) Choose Bidoof or Bidoof

9) Cold or COVID

10) Capitol or capital

Top ‘How To Pronounce’ Searches (United States)

1) How to pronounce Dogecoin

2) How to pronounce Michael Jackson

3) How to pronounce quinoa

4) How to pronounce Kamala

5) How to pronounce Elon Musk sons name

6) How to pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo

7) How to pronounce charcuterie

8) How to pronounce Qatar

9) How to pronounce Saweetie

10) How to pronounce Kabul

Click here to check out the full list of stats for yourself.

Also On Global Grind: