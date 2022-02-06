Exclusive: Guy Torry, Kym Whitley, JB Smoove & More Talk “Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy” Docuseries

Alex “Alejandro” Ford is an award-winning journalist, elderly millennial, and crab leg connoisseur who’s been with Bossip since 2013. He currently serves as Senior Editor focusing on trending celebrity topics, fun celebrity interviews, and entertainment event recaps. With over 10 years of digital media experience, the pop culture junkie and his hilarious headlines have been featured in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, WIRED, VH1, and "Bossip On WeTV" where he became a popular GIF on social media. In his off time, Alex enjoys cooking, watching movies, customizing thrift clothing, and eating free food at industry events.

Must-stream TV

“Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy” is simply phenomenal as a celebration of Black comedy and the all-Black comedy night in ’90s LA that helped launch the careers of the most legendary Black comedians in the industry today.

The star-studded doc features everybody and their mama including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker, Kym Whitley, and many more sharing memories, laughs, and tributes to a night at The Comedy Store that forever changed the comedy landscape.

What started as an experiment turned into a must-see experience elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage. In addition to Torry and Reginald Hudlin, Kelsey Grammer serves as an executive producer on the culturally rich doc that’s sure to .

“I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” said Torry. “It was more than a night of laughter—it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period!”

“Against all odds, Guy Torry created a venue where the next generation of comedy superstars could launch their careers, and turned the lamest night of the week into the hottest, with the sexiest superstars in Hollywood showing up to laugh till they cried,” said Hudlin. “Phat Tuesdays tells that story and much more. It’s the funniest people on Earth explaining comedy from every perspective as an artform, as a business, and as a force for social change.”

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Guy Torry for his trailblazing efforts to give Black comedians their turn on stage in ‘90s Hollywood,” said Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “The stories and first-person accounts that Reggie Hudlin and Guy help showcase in this docuseries are not only hilarious and entertaining, but powerful as well, and celebrate how the Black community came together to evolve comedy and entertainment.”

We caught up with Guy Torry, Reginald Hudlin, JB Smoove, Kym Whitley, and Deray Davis to talked “Phat Tuesdays” in laugh-filled interviews you can view below:

“Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy” is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

