Jurassic World Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Tests Her Dinosaur Knowledge In Fun Trivia Game

The first film in the Jurassic Park franchise debuted in 1993. Since then, the series has produced four other films: The Lost World. Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 3, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Newcomer, DeWanda Wise, took a moment to speak with us about her role in the final film, Jurassic World Dominion, in an exclusive interview and she tests her dinosaur knowledge in a special game of trivia.

The epic conclusion of the Jurassic era is Jurassic World Dominion starring Sam Niel, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt and DeWanda Wise.

The film’s official description details:

The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar.

The film takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. For the first time in the franchise, dinosaurs are now living in our world, among us, and human beings must navigate how we’re going to live with – and whether we can live with – the planet’s most fearsome creatures.

There are a lot of firsts for the Jurassic Park franchise’s final hoorah. It’s the first time that both generations of Jurassic characters have appeared on screen together. It’s also the first time that Dern, Goldblum and Neill have all appeared on screen together since the first Jurassic Park in 1993. Lastly, it’s the first time Wise will be featured in the franchise along with other newcomers Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

We had the opportunity to speak with Wise, who plays Kayla Watts in the upcoming film. She discussed her role in Jurassic World Dominion. We also played a fun game of dinosaur trivia testing her knowledge of the archaic creatures and archaic technology.

Jurassic World Dominion is a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. Be sure to catch the film in theaters June 10, 2022. Check out our interview with DeWanda Wise above.