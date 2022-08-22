Amanda Seales “Black Outside Again” LA Tour Stop Featured Nicco Annan & Comedian CP

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Amanda Seales is creating a space for Black people to be their “whole Black selves.” The actress and comedian’s “Black Outside Again” tour is underway. Seales is showing fans how being Smart, Funny and Black is the most brilliant thing ever. We caught a special glimpse of her genius last Friday (Aug. 19) at The Novo Theatre in Los Angeles.

If you have never attended a Smart, Funny and Black live show, you are in for a special treat. The show features two celebrity guests as they compete in a head to head battle of wits that tests their knowledge of Black history, Black culture, and the Black experience. The night is complete with fun games, flanked by a live band and an excited live audience. Each show ends with one guest taking home the crown and ultimately, being inducted into the “Illustrious League of Master Blacksperts.”

Amanda Seales opened the show with a note to her patrons saying, “This is a safe space for you to be your own whole Black self.” She goes on to debate naysayers who believe there’s no such thing as Black American culture. Seales asks fans to explain durags, the game of spades and potato salad without raisins.

Before the show could continue, Seales introduced her special guests. The LA show featured P-Valley‘s Nicco Annan and Comedian CP. The Detroit players helped keep the show entertaining as they dived into a number of custom Smart, Funny and Black games like “‘Splain It” and “Bebates.”

There were countless song and dance intermissions from Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” to Frankie Beverly & Maze’s classic Black cookout anthem “Before I Let Go.”

There was even one moment where the two celebrity guests had to debate which late artist sang the Star Spangled Banner the best. Their choices: Whitney Houston or Marvin Gaye.

Though the competition was challenging, Comedian CP was crowned the master Blackspert for the evening. Be sure to learn something new at Amanda Seales “Black Outside Again” tour. Check out tour dates in a city near you here.