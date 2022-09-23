Dream Doll, Cam’ron & Baby Tate Highlight This Week’s Music Roundup

NEW MUSIC RELEASED THIS WEEK (Sept 19-Sept 23)

PROJECTS:

*A-Trak & Cam’Ron – U Wasn’t There

U Wasn’t There—the long-fabled collaborative project between superstar DJ/producer/Fool’s Gold founder A-Trak and New York trendsetter/lyricist/cultural icon Cam’ron—drops via Empire. Arriving nearly a decade after the elite duo dropped their first singles “Humphrey” and “Dipshits”, the album features masterful production by A-Trak, Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, !llmind, Thelonious Martin and more, as well as uniquely introspective verses from one of the most elusive rappers in hip-hop. U Wasn’t There recalls 2000’s-era Dipset sounds and sets the stage for Killa Cam to deliver his hard-hitting, sharply-penned wordplay exemplified on standout “What You Do” featuring Damon Dash. Single “All I Really Wanted”—a soulful Harlem anthem in which Cam effortlessly recounts his teenage years as a basketball player, growing up with fallen heroes Big L and Bloodshed, and hustling his way to legendary status.

*Dream Doll – Life In Plastic 3

Rising Bronx rapper and reality star DreamDoll returns with the mesmerizing new mixtape, Life In Plastic 3 via District 18 Entertainment / Warner Records. The third installment of the series, which first kicked off in 2017, includes the streaming hit “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana as well as new tracks like “Fantasy” and “Misunderstood” that show off her irresistible cool and irrepressible personality. The latter track also arrives with a vulnerable video.

SINGLES:

*Reason ft. ICECOLDBISHOP – Sign Language

Carson, CA, rapper Reason drops a new track and video, “Sign Language (Featuring ICECOLDBISHOP)” on Top Dawg Entertainment. Directed by Jazz Carter, the song gives a taste of Reason’s upcoming second studio LP. Reason writes his knottily structured rhyme schemes with purpose, and this track once again showcases Reason’s lyrical prowess and dexterous rhyming.

*Armani Caesar ft. Westside Gunn – Paula Deen

#ARMANISZN is officially here. After announcing her upcoming sophomore album, The Liz 2, with “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” featuring Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks, Armani and Westside Gunn are cooking again with the album’s second single “Paula Deen.”

*Che Noir ft. Benny the Butcher – Wash The Dishes

Che Noir’s forthcoming project, The Last Remnants, will be released on October 16. The Last Remnants is also a full-circle moment for Che, as she re-connects with Benny The Butcher for the projects lead single “Wash The Dishes,” where she makes it clear that she’s not above doing the dirty work “we can all get it, it’s enough for us all to eat, if we run out of plates after I eat, I’ll wash the dishes.”

*Baby Tate ft. 2 Chainz – Ain’t No Love

Multi-hyphenate artist Baby Tate returns with “Ain’t No Love,” an unapologetic club banger featuring 2 Chainz via Warner Records. With nods to ‘00s party anthems from Ciara and Usher, the Atlanta artist’s latest single and video is an ode to the dance floor, independence, and all of the pleasures of a night of overindulgence — except love.

*Samaria – Still Got 4Ever

Samaria is one of R&B’s most thrilling storytellers on the rise. The Bay Area singer uses vulnerability as a superpower that fuels her intimate songwriting. Today, she shares her new single “Still Got 4ever” which showcases her lush vocals as she bares her soul while going through the motions of a fizzled-out relationship. The track is produced by Neenyo, Keanu Beats and Colby Toral.

*SiR – Nothing Even Matters

R&B powerhouse SiR drops his new Samtrax-produced single and video “Nothing Even Matters” via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. Off SiR’s forthcoming album coming soon, the D’Angelo-sampled track once again puts SiR’s velvet smooth vocals and vulnerable storytelling to the forefront.

*Khalid – Satellite

Multiplatinum selling global superstar Khalid releases his new single “Satellite”along with the music video via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Driven by Khalid’s melodic vocals, the vibrant pop production comes to life in the shimmering futuristic visual directed by Levi Turner.