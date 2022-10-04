Remember When Van Lathan Gave Kanye A Piece Of His Mind?

After making headlines yesterday because of his controversial “White Lives Matter” tees he debuted at his surprise Yeezy show in Paris, Kanye West finds himself in the same place today. This time, he’s catching flack for some comments he made about beloved fashion editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson.

The Vogue contributing editor was one of many attendees of the show who took to social media to express their criticism on Ye’s latest line. Instead of taking the critiques in stride, West chose to share pictures of Johnson on his Instagram feed with captions that criticized her style. Model Gigi Hadid was one of many who came to Johnson’s defense. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.” Gigi commented under one of Kanye’s post attempting to attack Johnson.

Like all of the ones before it, this latest Kanye episode got people in an uproar. Fans of Kanye have been arguing for years about his messages and his motives behind them. While some avid Ye supporters continue to take up for the 45 year-old, one tweet almost perfectly summed up how the rest of the world seems to feel about his shenanigans.

The tweet brings back a very important video of a conversation Van Lathan had with Kanye on TMZ. In the video, Lathan explains how everything Kanye says and does comes with a consequence. He continues to express how Kanye doesn’t have to live with the consequences of his actions the same way normal Black people in society have to. Lathan tells Kanye that he supports him thinking freely but also believes that he’s morphed into something not real and he can’t get behind that.

Lathan also commented on Kanye’s new shirts yesterday.

Lathan has been vocal about his feelings for quite some time now. In another flashback interview with DJ Vlad that was reposted today, he expands on his feelings about West. He lets it be known that he doesn’t feel like Kanye wants free speech but instead white speech, then explains the difference between the two. You can watch the video below.

Van furthered clarified how he feels about the “White Lives Matter” situation in an episode of the Higher Learning Podcast with Rachel Lindsay that released today. He breaks down how he feels that Ye is either really dumb or evil.

Lathan has made some very valid points over the years in regards to Kanye West. It might be time for the two to have another conversation since Ye seems to have forgotten Lathan’s wise words in that TMZ office. How do you feel about the matter? Slide in the comments and let us know!