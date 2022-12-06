Resurfaced Clip Of ‘The White Lotus’ Star Aubrey Plaza Reveals Her Favorite Pastime Is Lying

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza sat down Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford to discuss how she became a legend in the NBCUniversal Page Program. Watch the clip that resurfaced from March 2015 inside.

Plaza stars in the comedy, drama series as Harper, who is a guest at the hotel’s resort in Italy. She portrays one half of the couple, who reunites at The White Lotus for an unforgettable, eye opening vacation with her husband’s college roommate. Harper rediscovers the deepest parts of herself and learns that no one’s marriage is as perfect as it seems, including hers. Plaza portrays an emotional and dazed Harper as she navigates their Italian vacation.

In this old clip from the TODAY Show’s TikTok, Aubrey sat down with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb back in March 2015. The hosts asked Plaza about her experience as an NBC Page program fellow. She became a legend in the program by doing what she does best – lying. The actress comments that she loves lying and has since made a living from doing what she loves the most.

The hosts also commented that people around NBC said Plaza surely made a name for herself during her fellowship. NBCUniversal Page Program is a rotational learning and development program that gives early career talent a well-rounded experience along with unmatched exposure to the media industry. The program is designed to help prepare Page Program graduates for other early-career, entry level roles at the company. Employment at NBCUniversal after program completion is a primary goal for the fellows, but not guaranteed.

It looks like becoming a fellow worked in Plaza’s favor. Plaza began her career performing improv and sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. She eventually starred as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” from 2009–2015, and featured in the FX drama series “Legion.”

In the resurfaced video posted five days ago on their Tiktok, the caption reads, “March 2015: #WhiteLotus star #AubreyPlaza talks to #KathieLeeGifford and #HodaKotb about how she became a legend in the NBC Page Program by lying 🤣 #TODAYShow #HodaAndJenna #parksandrec.”

Check out the clip below: