Welcome To Godolkin: Prime Video Releases The Official Teaser Trailer For The Highly Anticipated ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’

Today (July 24), Prime Video released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original series Gen V. The series will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world with three episodes on Friday, September 29, followed by weekly episodes, leading up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3. Gen V will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

The official teaser gives audiences a peek into life at Godolkin University, America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Gen V will debut on Prime Video on September 29. Check out the official teaser trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments!