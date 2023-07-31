Dave Chappelle Announces Fall Tour Dates For ‘Dave Chappelle Live’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle announced new tour dates for the Fall. The upcoming tour, “Dave Chappelle Live” is set to open with twin dates in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Read more and find a link to secure your tickets inside.

The beloved comedian is prepared to hit the road again with more laughs and controversial topics to get the people going on and offline. The award-winning comedian announced new tour dates for this fall. Rock the Bells shared that the new tour, “Dave Chappelle Live” will open with twin dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August 22-23 and conclude at Chicago’s United Center on October 4.

Last weekend (July 28-30), he returned as the host of The Blue Note Jazz Festival in Nappy Valley for the second year. The festival curated by Robert Glasper featured a stacked line-up with performances from Rapsody, Bilal, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Nxworries, Talib Kweli, Digable Planets, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Madlib, Derrick Hodge, Domi & Beck, Rakim, De La Soul and more.

The last time fans saw Chappelle on his own tour was when he was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Since then, he’s only performed or hosted at shows sporadically across the country.

Chappelle’s last special debuted on Netflix in his sixth and final show titled The Closer. Chappelle stirred the pot a bit with some of his controversial topics, making some fans feel offended. In The Closer, the comedian discussed gay and transgender people, which led to some fans calling him transphobic.

Chappelle has since addressed the naysayers and still stands by his statements, suggesting that fans today are far more sensitive than ever before. He believes it prevents fans from enjoying the true art of comedy.

Fans should get prepared for a real ride if they plan to attend his upcoming tour produced by Live Nation. Be sure to grab your tickets to see Dave Chappelle live and in action this Fall here.