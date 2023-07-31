Happy Anniversary! Stephen And Ayesha Curry Celebrate A Dozen Years Of Sweet Married Loving

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Whether she’s supporting him at a basketball game or golf match or he’s by her side for a cooking event, Ayesha and Steph Curry are definitely one of the most beautiful examples of Black celebrity marriage.

The happy couple took to Instagram Sunday to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Both Steph and Ayesha used photos from what looks to be a trip to Greece.

“My Woman. I Love you more than you know,” Steph captioned his post. “I’m thankful for every experience we have shared together. The highs, the lows, the ways life has brought us closer together through it all. God continues to bless us. You have brought me so much joy and happiness from day 1. Let’s keep going. More! I love you! #12 @ayeshacurry

July 30, 2011 ➡️ July 30, 2023”

We sure love to see it.

And Ayesha’s post was just as beautiful!

“It’s our anniversary!” Ayesha captioned a slideshow sharing a trio of photos. “12 years of being married to my best friend and love of my life. 15 years of dates and making memories. So much more to go. I love this man so much!!! Feeling blessed beyond measure… okay back to celebrating.”

Ayesha also shared some additional photos from their Greek vacation.

What a blessing! These two have been loving on each other for 15 years and have known one another since they were kids.

Congrats to the Currys on 12 years!