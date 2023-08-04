The Influence Is Real: Kai Cenat’s Giveaway Causes Pandemonium In NYC

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Popular twitch streamer and social media influencer Kai Cenat’s giveaway causes pandemonium in New York. Today (Aug. 4), the beloved creator’s attempt to do something special turned into pure chaos in Union Square. Read more details inside.

The influence is real as Cenat brings out countless people after promising to giveaway PlayStation 5 consoles. Thousands of people flooded Union Square late Friday afternoon after the streamer’s advertisement on social media. He alerted fans that the giveaway would start at 4 pm, prompting subway lines to skip Union Square.

Many eager hopeful giveaway winners were captured on camera tossing items at NYPD officers, jumping over cars and other structures to be the first in attendance. Others were seen participating in reckless behavior, endangering themselves and the environment. Some NYPD officers were also reportedly injured.

Kai posted that he was giving away PlayStation 5 consoles. There wasn’t much more information detailed, but ABC 7 reported that no consoles were actually given away. Cenat was present, driving through the ctowd in a car that was nearly mobbed by the crowd.

“Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes,” the NYPD tweeted today. “Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.”

The public speculates whether or not this was a stunt on Kai’s behalf or if he had true intentions of giving away the gaming systems. Nonetheless, it’s obvious Cenat’s influence is far more impactful than he or anyone else could have imagined.

