Bitter Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Gets Flamed On Social Media For Public Shaming Keke Palmer

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In case you missed the madness, Keke Palmer‘s boyfriend and father of their child, Darius Daulton Jackson, publicly shames the star on social media. Fans have since been flaming him across the Internet. Read more on this tory and check out some of our favorite fan reactions inside.

Jackson obviously felt a way about the dress Keke wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Earlier this week, the Nope star went viral when the R&B singer serenaded her on stage. Darius’ Twitter account quickly came under fire after he publicly shamed her on social media. His account was deactivated after criticizing Palmer’s outfit, reactivated and now set to private in a rapid change of events.

Darius tweeted his disapproval in response to the viral video where Palmer wore a fabulous black bodysuit underneath a sheer, patterned dress to the Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson replied to the clip on Twitter.

Fans quickly shared their disdain for Jackson and felt it was a weak attempt to exert his control over the critically-acclaimed actress and producer.

One Twitter user responded to Darius’ antics saying, “Men are so jealous of partners that are more successful than them + is why I always advocate to never as a woman get in a dynamic like this.”

Jackson reacted to the backlash by reiterating his unsolicited opinion.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson followed up in a separate tweet.

He and Palmer welcomed their first child, Leodis Andrellton, back in February. Since then, Keke has been glowing more than ever, but that light seems to be a little too bright for her bitter baby’s father.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” Jackson concluded his series of tweets before eventually switching to a private Twitter profile.

Check out what other fans are saying about Darius’ remarks below: