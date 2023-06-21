Fan Reactions: Submarine Goes Missing Visiting Titanic Wreckage & Twitter Users Save The Day With Countless Jokes

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

A submarine went missing while taking five people to the wreckage of the Titanic. The search continues and the U.S. Coast Guard reports of hearing noises as they are actively searching the area.

The submarine, charting five billionaires to the Titanic wreckage area on Sunday (June 18) has resulted in a massive response from the U.S. and Canada as search crews rush to find the missing group in the North Atlantic Ocean. Five vessels were searching for the sub on the water’s surface as of Wednesday (June 21) afternoon. That number was expected to double to 10 within 24 to 48 hours according to Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick.

A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the 21-foot sub an hour and 45 minutes into its dive Sunday morning about 900 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It had been expected to resurface Sunday afternoon.

Last night (June 20), the agency said a Canadian search plane detected noises underwater in the search area Tuesday and crews were focused on finding the origin of the sounds. Frederick told CBS News that a plane heard the noises Wednesday morning as well.

“With respect to the noises, specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” Frederick said at a briefing Wednesday. “…We’re searching in the area where the noises were detected.”

He also noted that the team has two ROVs — remotely operated underwater vehicles — “actively searching,” plus several more are on the way and expected to join the search operation Thursday.

Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said the noises have been described as “banging noises,” but he also said it was difficult to discern the source of noises underwater.

“They have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan,” Hartsfield said. “The team is searching in the right area, so if you continue to do the analysis, look for different patterns and search in the right area, you’re doing, you know, the best you possibly can do with the best people on the case.”

The size of the search area has expanded to approximately twice the size of Connecticut, with an underwater depth of up to 2 and a half miles, Frederick said.

Frederick maintained an optimistic outlook about the search in its third full day.

“When you’re in the middle of a search and rescue case, you always have hope,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing what we do.”

Frederick said on Tuesday that the sub could have around 40 hours of breathable air remaining, but didn’t provide a new estimate in today’s briefing, saying that the remaining oxygen was “a dialogue that’s happening” but not the only detail being considered.

The Coast Guard captain also disclosed that search and rescue missions aren’t always successful and officials may have to make a “tough decision” about continuing efforts, but assured the press that they haven’t reached that point.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “But, if we continue to search, potentially we could be at that point, but, again, we’re not there yet.”

As serious as this is and while we are praying for their safe return

