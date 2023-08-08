The Cast And Crew Of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Weigh In On Miles’ Choices In Exclusive Clip

If you missed Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse while it was in theaters you’ll have a chance to catch it on digital as of today!
We’ve got something really special for you too. We’re excited to share a special clip featuring some of the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as they discuss how Miles Morales’ choices are so vital to the plot of the film.
Check out the featurette below:
Wasn’t that so magical?
Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga following 2018’s Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse in SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is available on digital August 8 and on 4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ September 5 and includes over 90 minutes of exclusive extras.
Here’s what you can expect from the bonus materials:
4K UHD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL
· Blu-ray™, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives:
o Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs
o Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling
o “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny
o Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions
o Designing Spiders and Spots
o Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse
o Escape from Spider-Society
o Across the Comics-Verse
o Lyric Videos
o Filmmaker Commentary
· Also Includes:
o Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie
o Raising a Hero
o Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast
DVD
· Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie
· Raising a Hero
· Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast
Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.
