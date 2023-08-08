The Cast And Crew Of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Weigh In On Miles’ Choices In Exclusive Clip

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If you missed Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse while it was in theaters you’ll have a chance to catch it on digital as of today!

We’ve got something really special for you too. We’re excited to share a special clip featuring some of the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as they discuss how Miles Morales’ choices are so vital to the plot of the film.

Check out the featurette below:

Wasn’t that so magical?

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga following 2018’s Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse in SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is available on digital August 8 and on 4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ September 5 and includes over 90 minutes of exclusive extras.

Here’s what you can expect from the bonus materials:

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

· Blu-ray™, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives:

o Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs

o Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling

o “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny

o Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions

o Designing Spiders and Spots

o Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse

o Escape from Spider-Society

o Across the Comics-Verse

o Lyric Videos

o Filmmaker Commentary

· Also Includes:

o Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

o Raising a Hero

o Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

DVD

· Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

· Raising a Hero

· Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.