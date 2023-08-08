Subscribe
Television

The Cast And Crew Of ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Weigh In On Miles’ Choices In Exclusive Clip

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

If you missed Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse while it was in theaters you’ll have a chance to catch it on digital as of today!

Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse assets

Source: Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

We’ve got something really special for you too. We’re excited to share a special clip featuring some of the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse as they discuss how Miles Morales’ choices are so vital to the plot of the film.

Check out the featurette below:

Wasn’t that so magical?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

Related Stories

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga following 2018’s Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse in SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is available on digital August 8 and on 4K UHD & BLU-RAY™ September 5 and includes over 90 minutes of exclusive extras.

Here’s what you can expect from the bonus materials:

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

· Blu-ray™, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives:

o Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs

o Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling

o “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny

o Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions

o Designing Spiders and Spots

o Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse

o Escape from Spider-Society

o Across the Comics-Verse

o Lyric Videos

o Filmmaker Commentary

· Also Includes:

o Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

o Raising a Hero

o Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

DVD

· Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

· Raising a Hero

· Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.

RELATED TAGS

Film Spider-Man Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

More from Global Grind

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close