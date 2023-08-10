Watch: DJ Khaled Announces His 14th Studio Album ‘TIL NEXT TIME’ With Official Trailer

Back with the kind of blockbuster announcement only he can deliver, DJ Khaled is set to return with his anxiously awaited 14th full-length LP and the most anticipated hip-hop event of 2023, TIL NEXT TIME. It’s the first offering from his newly minted partnership We The Best Music Group/Def Jam Recordings.

‘SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,’ the massive first single from TIL NEXT TIMEf eaturing superstar collaborators Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, is streaming everywhere this Friday (August 11).

Khaled personally broke the news (and the internet) by sharing a powerhouse trailer co-starring his sons Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled as well as his Queen Nicole Tuck Khaled. The clip opens with Khaled on the golf course where he starts his day. He sinks a seemingly impossible shot as the video intersperses vignettes from his life at the beach, on a yacht, on a horse, on the basketball court, a soccer field, back on the golf course, and in the studio. Khaled attacks blasting golf balls through the galaxy symbolizing how extra-planetary his reach is, followed by his sons Asahd and Aalam who chant “Let’s Go Golfing!”

Unveiled at the end of the trailer, ‘SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,’ is an explosive anthem accompanied by the game’s heaviest hitters and icons. Stay tuned for the premiere of cinematic music video for the track.

Khaled’s cultural imprint only continues to magnify. Last week he personally opened the We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue in Miami solidifying a one-of-a kind partnership like no other. This innovative retail destination ushered Miami to the forefront of sneaker & streetwear culture while embodying SNIPES’ commitment to the communities they serve. The We The Best x SNIPES store delivers an unparalleled shopping experience, combining the essence of South Florida’s vibrant sneaker and streetwear culture with the latest SNIPES apparel and exclusive co-branded We The Best merchandise.

In a dizzying flurry of high-profile activity, Khaled also recently hosted the inaugural 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC at the MIAMI BEACH GOLF CLUBin Miami. The star-studded charity event included Sean “Diddy” Combs,who donated $150,000 from the Sean Combs Foundation, as well as Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, Quavo, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Bubba Watson, Bubba Wallace, Cedric the Entertainer, Jalen Rose, The Dream, Mina Harigae, Shannon Sharpe, Cris Carter, Terrell Owens, Pat Perez, Marcus Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, Hassan Whiteside, and more. Khaled and event partner Snipes presented a check for $20,000 in donation to FORE Life, a non-profit that utilizes the game of golf and its character building skills to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed, as well as a $10,000 check to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami organization of primarily Black men from all walks of life dedicated to community service, economic development, crime prevention, conflict resolution and mediation, educational services, and youth mentorship.

Once again, it is DJ Khaled’s time…Stay tuned! Check out the official trailer for TIL NEXT TIME below!