The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase Is Now Open: HBCU Students, Enter For A Chance To Win $5,000

The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase is back for a new year and is looking to support a new class of HBCU students who are making an impact from their campuses and in their communities.

The contest, proudly in its third year running, will select an esteemed group of 25 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are creating a positive impact both on and off campus. As a longtime supporter of HBCUs, AT&T is committed to uplifting and empowering future leaders and creating opportunities that foster economic growth and innovation.

Through the Rising Future Makers Showcase, AT&T is inspiring diverse young changemakers to take their dreams to new heights with an empowering connection that feeds their ambition.

“Empowering these students isn’t just about leveling the playing field,” said Michelle Jordan, chief diversity officer, AT&T. “When we invest in their dreams and aspirations, we’re nurturing the growth of our rising leaders and change-makers who will shape a future defined by innovation and boundless possibilities.”

“As a member of the Rising Future Makers alumni class, I represent a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for change and through the power of this transformative program, have been able to rewrite our narratives and dream bigger,” said Jaivien Kendrick, 2022 AT&T Rising Future Maker. “Being a part of the Harlem’s Fashion Row Showcase, during New York Fashion Week, has been a dream come true and I hope my fellow HBCU peers are equally inspired and empowered, driven to grasp hold of this remarkable opportunity and soar with it.”

Think you or an HBCU student you know has what it takes? Apply today by submitting a video or written entry for a chance to win $5,000, technology, and access to door-opening connections to fuel your dreams.

What is a Rising Future Maker?

A Rising Future Maker is a current student at a Historically Black College or University, between the ages of 18 to 25, who is making waves and doing incredible things from their campuses to their communities.

To apply and learn more about how AT&T is recognizing and celebrating HBCU students through the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, visit https://www.att.com/rfmshowcase.