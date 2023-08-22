Watch: Ed & Dexter Are Back In The Official ‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser Trailer

This week (August 22), Paramount+ revealed a brand new teaser trailer for ‘Good Burger 2,’ starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Click inside to check it out!

The all-new original movie sequel to the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketch from the comedy series All That is set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ this fall. The movie follows Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at the fast food restaurant where it all started – Good Burger, where they are joined by a hilarious new group of employees.

The original ’90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1-5. The feature film ‘Good Burger’ was released worldwide on July 25, 1997 by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

‘Good Burger 2’ will integrate new cast members with some of the original ones we know and love. Besides Thompson and Mitchell, the film stars Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (“Murder Mystery 2”) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (“Blockbuster”) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (“The Chi”) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (“Perry Mason”) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (“The Good Doctor”) and Emily Hinkler (“The Good Doctor”), as Cindy and Mindy, Anabel Graetz (“Free Guy”) as Ruth. Original cast members reprising their roles include Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. Additional celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date.

Thompson and Mitchell produced ‘Good Burger 2.’ It was penned by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) who also serve as executive producers, along with John Ryan Jr. from Artists for Artists. Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Single Drunk Female) directs. James III (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, All That) has also been engaged as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

Although we’re not sure the exact date that ‘Good Burger 2’ will be available to stream, we’re sure the date will be announced soon. Until then, check out the teaser trailer below and be on the lookout for the official trailer.