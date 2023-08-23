They’ll Die When They’re Dead: Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox & More Star In The Official ‘EXPEND4BLES’ Red Band Trailer

This week (August 23), Lionsgate released the official red band trailer for the fourth installment in Sylvester Stallone’s Expendables franchise. Click inside to check it out!

EXPEND4BLES (also known as The Expendables 4) is a sequel to 2014’s The Expendables 3 (The Expendables was released in 2010 and The Expendables 2 was released in 2012). The franchise follows a group of elite mercenaries. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. In this fourth installment, the Expendables are assigned on a mission to stop Suarto, who runs a terrorist organization from smuggling nuclear warheads that will ignite a conflict between Russia and the United States.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Sylvester Stallone (Barney Ross), Jason Statham (Lee Christmas), Dolph Lundgren (Gunner Jensen) and Randy Couture (Toll Road) reprising their roles from the previous films. Despite having their own ways of doing things, new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning. The new blood referred to includes additional cast members Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and the legendary Andy García.

EXPEND4BLES was directed by Scott Waugh from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams, based on a story by Spenser Cohen, Wimmer, and Daggerhart. After a long nine years of anticipation, EXPEND4BLES is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 22 by Lionsgate. The film retains an R rating like the first two films in the franchise. With that being the case, check out the official red band trailer and share your thoughts in the comments!