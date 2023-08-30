STARZ Announces The Premiere Date For Season 3 Of ‘BMF’ + Sneak Peek Footage Of The Upcoming Season

This has been a busy week for STARZ. Power Book IV: Force returns this Friday (September 1). It was announced that Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return on Friday, December 1. Today (August 30), the network announced that the highly anticipated third season of its hit drama BMF will debut on Friday, March 1, 2024. The announcement comes in a new teaser featuring sneak peeks of all three upcoming returning fan-favorite series on STARZ. The series will roll out consistently through late Spring, offering viewers non-stop action-packed drama. You can check out the teaser below!

New episodes of BMF will be available Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, each will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Season three of BMF resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory (Da’Vinci), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as Black Mafia Family. We kick off season three in the early ’90s when the Flenory family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the South that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (Executive Producer of the Power Universe, For Life, and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power) and interim showrunner and executive prodcuer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series, BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Check out the new STARZ teaser below and let us know which show you’re most excited about seeing return!