Coming Home: Diddy Returns To His Roots & Announces ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ Featuring Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd & Many More

Published on August 31, 2023

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets

Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

Love is in the air! Record executive, rapper, actor and record producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs officially announced his highly anticipated R&B masterpiece ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid.’ The album will be dropping on Diddy Day, September 15th, 2023.

The new album, under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, signifies Diddy’s triumphant return since his critically acclaimed solo album ‘Last Train to Paris’ in 2010.  It’s not just a return to music, but an evolution and renaissance of his love for the art of storytelling. The album showcases Diddy’s evolution as both an artist and producer, poised to redefine the boundaries of R&B. This new body of work pushes the genre into new territories while highlighting Diddy’s unparalleled talent for curating exceptional musical experiences. With an extraordinary array of collaborators, united by Diddy, the album is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

“Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” said Sean Diddy Combs. ”This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

Collaboration has always been key to Combs’ success, and ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’ embodies the magic that happens when incredible talent comes together. The album boasts a superbowl of R&B voices and musical heavyweights including: The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J  Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Wav, Kalan Fr.Fr Nija & Diddy to complete this star-studded roster.

The album is Diddy’s sixth studio album, taking the concept of love to new heights, ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’ represents a journey of retreating from the world with a partner, shutting out distractions, all communications, and immersing oneself in love – no phones allowed.

As a cultural icon, innovator, and mogul, Diddy’s influence on the music industry is unrivaled. With an historic catalog of hit records and a track record of shaping the sounds of superstars, he returns to his R&B roots as an Executive Producer and Curator of ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid.’ Check out the official track list for the album below!

TRACK LIST:

    1. Brought My Love         Diddy ft The Dream and  Herb Alpert
    2. What’s Love                 Diddy, Nova Wav
    3. Deliver Me                   Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna
    4. Stay A While                Diddy Nija
    5. Homecoming             Diddy, Jozzy
    6. Pick Up                         Diddy Jacquees ft Fabolous
    7. Tough Love                  Diddy ft Swae Lee
    8. Stay Long                    Diddy ft Summer Walker
    9. Belongs to You            Diddy Jozzy
    10. Another One Of Me    Diddy ft The Weeknd, French Montana, 21 Savage
    11. INTERMISSION             
    12. Moments                     Diddy ft Justin Bieber
    13. Need Somebody         Diddy ft Jasmine Sullivan
    14. Mind Ya Business         Diddy ft, Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani
    15. Nasty interlude            Jozzy
    16. Reachin                       Diddy ft Ty Dolla $ign Coco Jones
    17. Stay part 1                   Diddy Kalan FrFr K-Ci
    18. I Like                            Diddy ft Mary J Blige
    19. Closer to God             Diddy ft Teyana Taylor
    20. BooHoo                       Diddy ft Jeremih
    21. Interlude                      Burna Boy Interlude
    22. Kim Porter                    Diddy Babyface ft John Legend
    23. Space                         Diddy ft H.E.R.
