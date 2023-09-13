For The Munchkins: Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Ice Spice & Ben Affleck’s New Dunkin’ Donuts Commercial

If you ever needed an example of taking off and never glancing back, look no further than Ice Spice. The Bronx, New York native released her viral song ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’ last August and has been on fire since. Last month, she was named Rookie of the Year at Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip Hop Power Players. She followed that up by winning the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist last night (September 12). During her acceptance speech, Ice Spice thanked her Munchkins and told them that it’s their time. It turns out that she meant that literally.

While some of the Internet shared their excitement for her winning the award, the rest of social media expressed how much they loved her new commercial. During the VMAs, a new Dunkin’ Donuts advertisement aired starring “Princess Diana” herslef and none other than Oscar-winner Ben Affleck. The Cambridge, Massachusetts raised actor is oftentimes seen balancing multiple Dunkin’ iced coffees and is known for being a loyal customer to the franchise which originated not too far from his hometown of Quincy, Massachusetts.

Considering Affleck’s love for the company, it only makes sense that he and Dunkin’ Donuts now have a partnership. Affleck recently became a brand ambassador for the franchise. He wrote, directed and starred alongside Ice Spice in the new spot which promotes Dunkin’s fall-themed frozen pumpkin spice drink, which includes ground-up pumpkin spice munchkins in the beverage. There’s no way that Ice Spice couldn’t have been involved in this in some capacity.

In the hilarious promotion, the two unlikely companions sit face to face as they discuss Ice Spice’s collaboration with Dunkin’. As the conversation progresses, Ice Spice throws out the actual name of the drink, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. Before the 30 second spot ends, Affleck shows off his freestyle ability…or lack thereof.

Affleck has been in a number of Dunkin’ commercials this year. The first debuted during the Super Bowl. Cameras showed The Batman working at a Dunkin’ drive-through (in full uniform) serving customers as a surprise…most notably his wife Jennifer Lopez. You can check out all three commercials below and share your thoughts in the comments. Huge congrats to Ice Spice on her VMA and the launch of the drink today!